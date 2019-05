Actor Jamie Bell and actress Kate Mara attend the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on November 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kate Mara and actor Jamie Bell attend the British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party in London on February 17, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jamie Bell and his wife, actress Kate Mara, have welcomed their first child. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Actress Kate Mara announced via Instagram Monday that she gave birth to her first child earlier this month.

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago...Here are her feet," Mara, 36, captioned a photo of her daughter's tiny toes.

Mara and her husband, 33-year-old actor Jamie Bell, announced the pregnancy in February. They co-starred in 2015's Fantastic Four and have been married since 2017.