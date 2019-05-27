Jason Momoa recalls being too 'broke to fly home' during 'Game of Thrones' break

Cast member Jason Momoa attends the premiere of "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" in Los Angeles on February 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jason Momoa shared on Instagram this weekend his memories of being broke, but happy while filming "Game of Thrones" in Ireland almost a decade ago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa shared on Instagram this weekend a throwback photo from when he was filming Game of Thrones in Ireland nearly a decade ago.

The image showed the future Aquaman star grinning while lying on an air mattress under a blanket in the back of a van.

"So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff," Momoa wrote on Sunday, referring to producer Brian Andrew Mendoza.

Momoa added: "While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it's perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family."

Momoa, 39, is married to actress Lisa Bonet. They have two children together. Game of Thrones wrapped up its eighth and final season earlier this month.