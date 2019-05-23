Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Melissa McBride

May 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1707
-- Social reformer Sarah Margaret Fuller in 1810
-- U.S. Army Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who later was a U.S. senator and for whom sideburns were named, in 1824
-- Musician/actor Scatman Crothers in 1910
-- Clarinetist/bandleader Artie Shaw in 1910
-- Singer Helen O'Connell in 1920
-- Singer Rosemary Clooney in 1928
-- Actor Barbara Barrie in 1931 (age 88)
-- Actor Joan Collins in 1933 (age 86)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John Newcombe in 1944 (age 75)
-- Writer Mitch Albom in 1958 (age 61)
-- Comedian Drew Carey in 1958 (age 61)
-- Actor Melissa McBride in 1965 (age 54)
-- Voice actor H. Jon Benjamin in 1966 (age 53)
-- Singer Maxwell, born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, in 1973 (age 46)
-- Singer Jewel Kilcher in 1974 (age 45)
-- Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings in 1974 (age 45)
-- Actor Kelly Monaco in 1976 (age 43)