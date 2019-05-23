Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Melissa McBride

Drew Carey attends the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz 3D" at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles on September 15, 2013. The actor turns 61 on May 23. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Joan Collins arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6. The actor turns 86 on May 23.

May 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1707

-- Social reformer Sarah Margaret Fuller in 1810

-- U.S. Army Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who later was a U.S. senator and for whom sideburns were named, in 1824

-- Musician/actor Scatman Crothers in 1910

-- Clarinetist/bandleader Artie Shaw in 1910

-- Singer Helen O'Connell in 1920

-- Singer Rosemary Clooney in 1928

-- Actor Barbara Barrie in 1931 (age 88)

-- Actor Joan Collins in 1933 (age 86)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John Newcombe in 1944 (age 75)

-- Writer Mitch Albom in 1958 (age 61)

-- Comedian Drew Carey in 1958 (age 61)

-- Actor Melissa McBride in 1965 (age 54)

-- Voice actor H. Jon Benjamin in 1966 (age 53)

-- Singer Maxwell, born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, in 1973 (age 46)

-- Singer Jewel Kilcher in 1974 (age 45)

-- Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Kelly Monaco in 1976 (age 43)