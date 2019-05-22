Cast members from left to right, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at a photocall for the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Pitt, Robbie and DiCaprio pose at the photocall for the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Director, writer Quentin Tarantino (L) and Pitt arrive at the photocall for the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Kang-ho Song, Woo-sik Choi, Hyae Jin Chang, Yeo-Jeong Cho, Park So-Dam, Lee Jung-Eun and Lee Sun-Gyun arrive at a photocall for the film "Parasite" on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Director arrives at a photocall for the film "Parasite." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Margot Robbie, Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood" on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton and Pitt plays Cliff Booth in "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Robbie (L) and writer, director Tarantino arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Robbie plays Sharon Tate in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Dakota Fanning arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Fanning plays Squeaky Fromme in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Pitt, DiCaprio and Tarantino arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Tarantino (L) and wife, singer Daniela Pick arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cannes jury member Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Winnie Harlow arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Adrien Brody of "The Pianist" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Gary Dourdan of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Chris Tucker (L) of "Rush Hour" and his son Destin Tucker arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Michelle Rodriguez of "The Fate of the Furious" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Sara Sampaio arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, and girlfriend Hana Cross arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Vincent Perez of "Indochine" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Leomie Anderson arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Coco Rocha arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Karolina Kurkova arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Philippe Lacheau of "Babysitting" and Elodie Fontan of "Clem" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Sonam Kapoor of "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Soo Joo arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Camila Morrone arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Luma Grothe arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Zhang Ziyi arrives at a photocall for the film "Rendez Vous With Zhang Ziyi" on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, cast member Fanny Ardant, cast member Doria Tillier and writer, director Nicolas Bedos arrive at a photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque" on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Tillier, cast member Daniel Auteuil, Ardant, Bedos, cast member Guillaume Canet and cast member Michael Cohen arrive at a photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bedos gets makeup work done during at the photocall for the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Leila Bekhti (L) and director Lorenzo Mattotti arrive at a photocall for the film "The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Arthur Dupont arrives at a photocall for the film "The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Willem Dafoe, Abel Ferrara and Anna Ferrara of "Tommaso" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Francois Kraus, Michael Cohen, Guillaume Canet, Daniel Auteuil, Fanny Ardant, Nicolas Bedos, Doria Tillier, Denis Podalydes, Denis Pineau-Valencienne arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Blanca Blanco of "Betrayed" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Cindy Bruna arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Agnes Jaoui of "The Taste of Others" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Nicolas Maury of "Knife+Heart" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Elodie Bouchez of "Alias" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Diego Luna of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" arrives on the red carpet. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Nicholas Alexander of "Fist Fight" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Aishwarya Rai of "Devdas" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Oliver Cheshire (L) and singer-songwriter Pixie Lott arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Petra Nemcova arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Isabelle Adjani of "Possession" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Zhang Ziyi of "Memoirs of a Geisha" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Marion Cotillard of "Allied" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Josephine Japy of "Breathe" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Francois Civil (L) of "As Above, So Below" and Florence Pugh of "Fighting with My Family" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Othmane Moumen, Carol Duarte, Myriem Akheddiou, Luc Dardenne, Victoria Bluck, Idir Ben Addi, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Olivier Bonnaud arrive on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Young Ahmed" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Moumen, Bodson, Akheddiou and Dardenne arrive on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Young Ahmed." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Anna Ferrara (L) and Willem Dafoe arrive at a photocall for the film "Tommaso" Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Abel Ferrara (L) and Willem Dafoe arrive at a photocall for the film "Tommaso." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cristina Chiriac (L) and Anna Ferrara arrive at a photocall for the film "Tommaso" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Daniel Arcucci arrives at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Lina Caicedo, Fiammetta Luino, Asif Kapadia and Raquel Alvarez arrive at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Fernando Signorini, Asif Kapadia and Daniel Arcucci arrive at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona" Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Lina Caicedo, Raquel Alvarez and Fiammetta Luino arrive at a photocall for the film "Diego Maradona" on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Alain Delon (L) and Anouchka Delon arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" Sunday Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Valerie Pachner (L) and August Diehl arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Camila Coelho arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Sara Legge arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jessica Kahawaty arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Alain Delon arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Aja Naomi King arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Huma Qureshi arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Contreras arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Elsa Hosk arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Valerie Pachner and August Diehl arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Toni Garrn arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Paris Warren (L), Christopher Quarles (C) and guest arrive at a photocall for the film "Port Authority" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Leyna Bloom arrives at a photocall for the film "Port Authority" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Monica Bellucci arrives at a photocall for the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 19, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Claude Lelouch arrives at a photocall for the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" on Sunday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Dancers from the film "Port Authority" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Isabeli Fontana arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Heidi Lushtaku arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Caroline Receveur arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday..Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Nagui Fam (R) and Melanie Page arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Anouk Aimee (L), Claude Lelouch (C) and Monica Bellucci arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Iskra Lawrence arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie"Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Helen Mirren (L) and Andie MacDowell arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive on the red carpet before the screeni Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Martha Hunt arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Juan Solanas (C) and cast members arrive at a photocall for the film "Let It Be Law (Que Sea Ley)" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Penelope Cruz arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Antonio Banderas arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Penelope Cruz (L) and Antonio Banderas arrive at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Pedro Almodovar (L), Penelope Cruz (C) and Antonio Banderas arrive at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Antonio Banderas attends the Cannes Film Festival
Antonio Banderas arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Pedro Almodovar arrives at a photocall for the film "Pain And Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Penelope Cruz arrives for the screening of "Pain And Glory."Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bella Hadid arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Pain And Glory" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Debbie Honeywood, Katie Proctor, Rhys Stone, Kris Hitchen and Ken Loach arrive at a photocall for the film "Sorry We Missed You." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rhys Stone (L), Kris Hitchen (C) and Ken Loach arrive at a photocall for the film "Sorry We Missed You." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Judith Godreche (L) and Gayle Rankin arrive at a photocall for the film "The Climb" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin, Michael Angelo Covino and Judith Godreche arrive at a photocall for the film "The Climb" on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Festival attendees arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Bernie Taupin, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kit Connor, David Furnish, Elton John, Taron Egerton, Giles Martin, Dexter Fletcher and Richard Madden arrive on the red carpet before the screening of "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Sririta Jensen arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Maria Borges arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Bella Hadid arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rocketman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, lyricist Bernie Taupin, singer Elton John and actor Taron Egerton arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rocketman" on Thursday. Egerton plays John in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Simon Abkarian voices Atiq in "Swallows Of Kabul (Les hirondelles de Kaboul)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, co-director Elea Gobbe-Mevellec (L), voice actress Zita Hanrot and co-director Zabou Breitman arrive at a photocall for the film "Swallows Of Kabul (Les hirondelles de Kaboul)" on Thursday. Hanrot voices Zunaira in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Author of the book the film is based on, Yasmina Khadra arrives at a photocall for the film "Swallows Of Kabul (Les hirondelles de Kaboul)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
John (L) and husband David Furnish arrive at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
John (L) and Egerton arrive at a photocall for the film "Rocketman" on Thursday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Madden (L) and Egerton joke at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, director Dexter Fletcher, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden and Egerton arrive at a photocall. Howard plays Sheila Eileen and Madden plays John Reid in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
The cast of "Les Miserables" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of their film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Ladj Ly, center with glasses, and members of the cast arrive on the red carpet. Ly directed and co-wrote the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
The cast of "Les Miserables" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of their film on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Eugenia Kuzmina of "Bad Moms" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Carla Bruni arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Festival attendees carrying signs saying "Stop Bombing Hospitals" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jing Tian of "The Great Wall" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Li Yuchun arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Ludivine Sagnier of "The Devil's Double" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rocio Munoz Morales of "Un passo dal cielo" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Araya Alberta Hargate of "3 Zaaap" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Amber Heard of "Aquaman" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Alessandra Ambrosio arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bosse (L) and Chokri pose at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Anne-Elizabeth Bosse, producer Nancy Grant and director, writer Monia Chokri arrive at a photocall for the film "La femme de mon frere (A Brother's Love)." Bosse plays Sophia in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny and Bill Murray arrive at a photocall for the film "The Dead Don't Die" on Wednesday. Swinton plays Zelda Winston, Gomez plays Zoe, Sevigny plays Mindy Morrison and Murray plays Cliff Robertson in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Louise Bourgoin of "The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Motion Picture Association of America CEO Charles Rivkin arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Macha Meril of "A Married Woman" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Virginie Ledoyen of "The Beach" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Estelle Lefebure of "Frontier(s)" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Mathieu Demy of "Americano," costume designer Rosalie Varda and French Minister of Culture Franck Riester arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Lukas Dhont of "Girl" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Golshifteh Farahani of "The Patience Stone" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Romee Strijd arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Izabel Goulart arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Model Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Alex Lutz of "Guy" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Gong Li of "Memoirs of a Geisha" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Models Jeremy Meeks (L) and Andreea Sasu arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Frederique Bel of "Serial (Bad) Weddings" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Singer Angele arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Adam Driver plays Ronnie Peterson in "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Gomez and Murray share a kiss on the red carpet. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
French police officers arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury members from left to right, Robin Campillo, Alice Rohrwacher, Yorgos Lanthimos, Maimouna N'Diaye, Enki Bilal, Pawel Pawlikowski, Kelly Reichardt, Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Elle Fanning arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and jury member Elle Fanning arrive on the red carpet. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Julianne Moore of "Still Alice" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Eva Longoria of "Desperate Housewives" arrives for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bardem (L) and Festival Director Thierry Fremaux arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Javier Bardem (L) of "No Country for Old Men" and Charlotte Gainsbourg of "Antichrist" arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Murray, Gomez and Luka Sabbat arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" at the opening of the festival on Tuesday. Sabbat plays Zach in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Tilda Swinton plays Zelda Winston in "The Dead Don't Die." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Fanning is the youngest
member of the jury and has said she is proud to represent her generation. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury members, from left to right, Robin Campillo, Enki Bilal, Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Yorgos Lanthimos and Pawel Pawlikowski arrive at the jury photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury members ,from left to right, Alice Rohrwacher, Elle Fanning, jury president Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Maimouna N'Diaye and Kelly Reichardt arrive at the jury photocall on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury member and Senegalese actress Maimouna N'Diaye. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Master of ceremonies Edouard Baer. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo