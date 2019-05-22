Howard Stern says he's a 'big proponent' of #MeToo

Howard Stern arrives on the red carpet for the "America's Got Talent" pre-show event on July 23, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Howard Stern (R) with his wife Beth Stern. The radio host has given his thoughts on #MeToo in a new interview. File Photo by Justin Alt/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Howard Stern has said that he supports the #MeToo movement in a new interview that was published on Wednesday.

Stern, who has been known throughout his radio career for interviewing porn stars and for taking part in sexually explicit behavior on-air, said to Rolling Stone that he has shed his old persona and is now more interested in having more in-depth conversations with his guests.

"We all change. I'm a big proponent of the MeToo era. I think it's really great. I have three daughters who are out in the workforce. I totally support that," Stern said after admitting that some of his earlier antics were debasing to women.

"It wasn't about dehumanizing someone or insulting someone. It was more about sort of being caught in the rock & roll world that we live in. But now when I look at that, it doesn't fit," he continued.

"All my outrageous antics, I think, made people more comfortable with their own sexuality," the radio personality said. "There are implications of 'Hey nowadays would you do that?' Absolutely not."

Stern has recently released his first book in over 20 years titled Howard Stern Comes Again. The book serves as a collection and celebration of some of his best interviews from throughout his career.

Stern made headlines when he said on The Tonight Show that his interview with the late Robin Williams was one of his biggest regrets. "As I went through psychotherapy and I started thinking about people, I could only think about Robin Williams and how it went so wrong," he said on the late night show.