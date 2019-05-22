Guy Fieri receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Guy Fieri holds a replica plaque as he is joined by his wife Lori Fieri. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Guy Fieri received the 2,664th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Family Road Trip host and restauranteur was joined by his wife, Lori Fieri, and their sons, Hunter and Ryder. Also in attendance were Food Network stars Scott Conant, Marc Murphy and Aarti Sequeira, and actor Matthew McConaughey, who spoke in praise of Guy Fieri.

"In a business where you can be anyone you want to be, you've been you the whole time," McConaughey told Fieri. "That ain't easy. Congratulations."

The celebrity chef said he never planned to be a TV star.

"I couldn't have dreamed this big," he said. "This is out of the stratosphere of dreaming."

In addition to hosting a number of Food Network shows such as Guy's Grocery Games and Ultimate Recipe Showdown, he's written several books, including Guy Fieri Family Food: Kitchen Tested, Home Approved and Guy on Fire: 130 Recipes for Adventures in Outdoor Cooking. He rose to fame in 2006 after winning Food Network's second season of The Next Food Network Star.