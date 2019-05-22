Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" on August 10, 2015. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Gabrielle Union (L), pictured with Dwyane Wade, said Wade has been experiencing basic day-to-day life for the first time since leaving the Miami Heat. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union says her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, has been discovering a lot since his retirement.

The 33-year-old actress said on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden Wade has been experiencing basic day-to-day life for the first time since leaving the Miami Heat.

Union explained how Wade went from "close to poverty" to basketball superstar, giving him little exposure to mundanities.

"He has no idea what's happening," Union told host James Corden. "He's like, 'What is this place? It's got all kind of khaki shorts and cargo shorts, and there's all different colors!' I'm like, 'That's Old Navy.'"

"He's never been to a car wash. He's like, 'I love it there!'" she said. "He has no idea how much milk costs. He's like, 'What is that? Like $20?' I'm like, 'No! What kind of goat's blood milk are you?' He's like Rip Van Winkle. He has no idea."

Union agreed with Corden it's easy to impress Wade with "exciting" plans.

"We've got an amazing trip planned to the veterinarian. We have five dogs and he's never been to the vet," the actress said. "He's like, 'So, is there a V.I.P.?'" I'm like, 'No. There's a general waiting room where we take the dogs.' He's like, 'Then what?' I'm like, 'They get treated. Like the other dogs.'"

"It's all discovery," she added. "He's so excited."

Wade retired in April after 16 years in the NBA. Union shared a video from Wade's retirement ceremony the same month featuring Kaavia James, her infant daughter with Wade.

"Our hero. Bigger Than Basketball. @dwyanewade @kaaviajames," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Union stars on the new Spectrum series L.A.'s Finest with Jessica Alba. She gave an update on her relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while promoting the show Monday on Watch What Happens Live.