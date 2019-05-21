Actress Marisa Tomei arrives for the SAG Awards in Los Angeles last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Marisa Tomei arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills last year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Marisa Tomei is heading back to Broadway this fall in The Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "The Rose Tattoo." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei is set to star in The Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Rose Tattoo.

Preview performances are scheduled to begin on Sept. 19, with opening night planned for Oct. 15. The limited engagement is slated to play through Dec. 8.

Trip Cullman is directing the production. He and Tomei previously staged the show at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016.

Set in New Orleans, the play is about a widow who finds romance again.

No other cast members have been announced.

Tomei, 54, is known for her roles in the films My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler, In the Bedroom and Untamed Heart. She will soon be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. She last appeared on Broadway in The Realistic Joneses in 2014.