Gabrielle Union praises Jada Pinkett Smith after feud: 'She's amazing'

May 21 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union had praise for Jada Pinkett Smith after ending their longstanding feud.

The 46-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live her relationship with Smith has improved since reconciling their 17-year silent feud.

"We definitely text a lot more," Union told host Andy Cohen. "[Our relationship is] great, thank God. It was such a dumb, silly thing that just kind of kept going, just because that's life and we live on separate coasts."

"She's awesome. She's amazing," she said of Smith. "I didn't even know that she is an artist -- she is an amazing artist, so I'm trying to hoard all of her artwork. She's a very good time and I enjoy her."

Smith went public about the feud while promoting her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, in an interview with Extra in May 2018.

"I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union," she said. "We haven't been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation."

Union subsequently confirmed the feud during an episode of Today.

"Jada nor I never used the word feud," the star said. "Back in the day, neither one of us knew originally what took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, 'Well, you know how she feels about you.'"

"Even though we're both very outspoken women, we're both activists, our husbands are friends, we both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurities to just say, 'Hey, did that actually ever happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?'" she explained.

Smith and Union showed their reconciliation during the episode of Red Table Talk in May 2018.