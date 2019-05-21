Famous birthdays for May 21: Loretta Lynch, Tom Daley

May 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471
-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527
-- English poet and satirist Alexander Pope in 1688
-- French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844
-- French diplomat/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851
-- Architect Marcel Breuer in 1902
-- Composer and barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904
-- Singer Dennis Day in 1916
-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917
-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923
-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924
-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 78)
-- Singer Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 78)
-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 68)
-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960
-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 67)
-- Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 1959 (age 60)
-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 53)
-- Rapper The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972
-- Singer Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 39)
-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 25)