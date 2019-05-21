Famous birthdays for May 21: Loretta Lynch, Tom Daley

Mr. T of the "A Team" series attends the NBC tv 75th Anniversary ceremonies held on May 5, 2002, at New York City's Rockerfeller Center. The actor turns 67 on May 21. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Attorney General Loretta Lynch testifies during a House judiciary committee hearing on the investigation into current Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a privet email system while serving as secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2016. Lynch turns 60 on May 21. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527

-- English poet and satirist Alexander Pope in 1688

-- French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844

-- French diplomat/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851

-- Architect Marcel Breuer in 1902

-- Composer and barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904

-- Singer Dennis Day in 1916

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 78)

-- Singer Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 68)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 67)

-- Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 53)

-- Rapper The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972

-- Singer Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 39)

-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 25)