WWE Money in the Bank: Bayley wins big, Brock Lesnar returns

May 20 (UPI) -- Bayley had one of the most successful nights of her career at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event which also featured the return of Brock Lesnar.

The women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match kicked things off on Sunday as Bayley, Naomi, Ember Moon, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Natalya and Nikki Cross battled for the Money in the Bank briefcase which guarantees a championship match at any time.

Cross was inserted into the match to replace Alexa Bliss who was not medically cleared to compete. Cross was a force to be reckoned with as she placed a ladder on her shoulders and knocked down multiple competitors by spinning in a circle.

Other highlights included Moon delivering an Eclipse from off the top of a ladder to Natalya and Rose's tag-team partner Sonya Deville carrying her up a ladder to try and grab the briefcase.

Bayley was there, however, to shove Rose and Deville off the ladder and claim the briefcase for herself, winning her first Money in the Bank match.

Also in the women's division, double champion Becky Lynch was successful in defending her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans after applying the Dis-Arm-Her. Becky Two Belts then immediately had to defend her Smackdown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Lynch, despite being worn down, was able to hold her own against Flair until Evans reappeared and nailed The Man with her Women's Right punch when the referee wasn't looking. Flair took advantage of the situation and delivered a Big Boot for the three count to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

Flair continued to beatdown Lynch alongside Evans until Bayley arrived to even the odds. Bayley disposed of Evans and was able to dodge an attack by Flair which left her knocked out. The Huggable One then quickly cashed her in Money in the Bank contract to face Flair right then and there for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Bayley climbed the top rope and hit Flair with an Elbow Drop for the three count to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion in surprising fashion.

The men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match involved Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Ali and Andrade. A competitor was absent from the match as Sami Zayn was found knocked out and hanging upside down backstage. Zayn had taken Braun Strowman's placement in the match on Raw and was blamed for the attack, however, The Monster Among Men said he didn't have anything to do with it.

Key moments from the violent match included Andrade Power Bombing Balor onto a ladder from the top of another ladder, and Corbin slamming Ricochet through a ladder that broke outside the ring.

Ali at one point appeared poised to claim the briefcase until Brock Lesnar's music suddenly hit and The Beast ran down to the ring as the missing participant. Lesnar got rid of Ali and grabbed the briefcase for himself to become the Beast in the Bank.

Lesnar will now be able to challenge for a championship any any time including Seth Rollins' Universal title which was taken from Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Rollins successfully defended the title at the event against AJ Styles.

Other moments from Money in the Bank included Kofi Kingston successfully defending his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens after delivering a Trouble in Paradise; Rey Mysterio defeating Samoa Joe to become the new United States Champion which led to Joe assaulting him afterwards; Shane McMahon defeating The Miz in a Steel Cage Match by escaping the steel structure; Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese successfully defending his title against Ariya Daivari; and Roman Reigns defeating Elias.