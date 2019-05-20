Trending Stories

'John Wick' tops the North American box office with $57M
'SNL:' Pete Davidson raps about 'Game of Thrones,' 'Grace and Frankie'
Sarah Jessica Parker defends marriage after 'untrue, disgraceful' report
Busy Philipps says tearful goodbye to 'Busy Tonight'
Schwarzenegger: 'Nothing to worry about' after he's kicked in South Africa

Desus and Mero, Monica Lewinsky win at the Webby Awards

Latest News

Iran promises 'crushing response' after Trump's tweet threat
Trump's Mideast peace plan met by Palestinians with heavy skepticism
WWE Money in the Bank: Bayley wins big, Brock Lesnar returns
Industry sees big potential for civilian version of plane-chopper hybrid
Remember the Maine, Don and John!
 
