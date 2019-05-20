May 20 (UPI) -- Actress Reese Witherspoon confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres Monday that another sequel to the film Legally Blonde is in the works. Speaking on The Ellen Show, Witherspoon said that principals involved in Legally Blonde 3 are "meeting about it." In June 2018 she confirmed that the project had begun.

She also spoke about The Morning Show, her new show produced by Apple TV, starring herself and Jennifer Aniston.

Witherspoon also told DeGeneres about Season 2 of Big Little Lies, which co-stars Meryl Streep. She joked that she found something that Streep isn't good at.

"I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at -- bowling," Witherspoon told DeGeneres. "I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way and people, like, scattered. It was really fun. "She's such a good sport."

Witherspoon, Streep, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, all of whom appear on Big Little Lies, went famously bowling together in 2018, after the first season of the show ended.