Actor Joshua Jackson (R), seen here with actress Diane Kruger on January 11, 2015, was cast as the lead in the Hulu limited series "Little Fires Everywhere." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson has been cast as the lead actor in the limited-run television series Little Fires Everywhere, it was announced on Monday.

The Canadian-American actor previously starred on television dramas Dawson's Creek for the WB network, the Fox Network's Fringe and on Showtime's The Affair. He joins a cast that includes Reese Weatherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Jade Pettyjohn.

The highly-anticipated, eight-episode series is based on the 2017 bestselling novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. It involves a picture-perfect family upended when the lawyer father, played by Jackson, agrees to get involved in the divorce of family friends.

The series will be produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company, Washington's Simpson Street company and ABC Signature Studio.