Jodie Whittaker lends voice to 'Doctor Who' virtual reality game

May 20 (UPI) -- The voice of actress Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor Who, will be a part of the virtual reality game "Doctor Who: Edge of Time," developer Maze Theory and BBC Studios announced on Monday

The interactive adventure game, inspired by the long-running British television series, is scheduled to be delivered in September and will launch on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and Vive Cosmos equipment. The game was developed by immersive entertainment studio Maze Theory, which is led by former Activision and PlayStation executives.

"VR is the perfect home for a truly immersive Doctor Who adventure," said Bradley Crooks of BBC Studios. "Fans and newcomers alike will be able to experience the universe of Doctor Who like never before, working with the Doctor and facing enemies new and old. Gaming is a key part of the future of Doctor Who and allows us to tell new and exciting stories beyond the TV screen."

In the game, players will attempt to navigate the TARDIS while bouncing through time to recover space-time repairing crystals. Puzzles and battles with aliens are involved in defeating a deadly virus which threatens to destroy reality.