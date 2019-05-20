Famous birthdays for May 20: Tony Goldwyn, Cher

Timothy Olyphant arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 Atlantic Theater Company Actors Choice Gala at The Pierre Hotel on March 7, 2016, in New York City. The actor turns 51 on May 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tony Goldwyn attends the premiere of "Mark Felt" at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 26, 2017. The actor turns 60 on May 20.

May 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759

-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768

-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799

-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806

-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851

-- Actor James Stewart in 1908

-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919

-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 83)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940

-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 79)

-- Singer/songwriter Joe Cocker in 1944

-- Singer/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 73)

-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 61)

-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 60)

-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 51)

-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 48)

-- Rapper Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 28)