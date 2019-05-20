Famous birthdays for May 20: Tony Goldwyn, Cher

May 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759
-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768
-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799
-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806
-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851
-- Actor James Stewart in 1908
-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919
-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 83)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940
-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 79)
-- Singer/songwriter Joe Cocker in 1944
-- Singer/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 73)
-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 61)
-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 60)
-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 60)
-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 54)
-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 51)
-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 48)
-- Rapper Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 47)
-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 42)
-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 28)