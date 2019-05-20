'Big Brother' returns to CBS in June

Julie Chen Moonves will continue to host "Big Brother" when the CBS program returns on Tuesday, June 25. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Big Brother, now in its 19th year, will return with a two-night premiere in June, CBS announced on Monday.

The show, which involves contestants, or "houseguests" living together in a home under constant surveillance, will return on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, in one-hour episodes. Afterwards, episodes will move to Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host.

In the Big Brother format, one contestant is voted from the house each week. The single remaining houseguest will earn a grand prize of $500,000 for enduring the scrutiny of 94 cameras and 113 microphones placed throughout the house.

In the summer of 2018, the program, in three versions, ranked in the Top 10 of viewers and in key demographics, and was in the top five in tweets about television programs.