Schwarzenegger: 'Nothing to worry about' after he's kicked in South Africa

May 19 (UPI) -- Film star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is assuring fans he was unharmed when someone jump kicked him in the back during a sporting event in South Africa.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat," the 71-year-old Terminator icon tweeted Saturday.

Variety reported an unknown man assaulted the actor at his Arnold Classic Africa event featuring 90 sports and about 24,000 athletes of all abilities in Johannesburg.

The assailant was immediately led away by a man presumed to be a security guard and the event continued.