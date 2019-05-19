Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, Archie Manning

Sam Smith arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28. The singer turns 27 on May 19. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Rebecca Hall attends the 74th Venice Film Festival on the Lido in Venice on September 4, 2017. The actor turns 37 on May 19. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795

-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879

-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881

-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890

-- Black Muslim leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925

-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925

-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930

-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934 (age 85)

-- Actor/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 84)

-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 80)

-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941

-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944

-- British rock star Pete Townshend in 1945 (age 74)

-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant, born André René Roussimoff, in 1946

-- Jamaican actor/model/singer Grace Jones in 1948 (age 71)

-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 70)

-- Rock musician Joey Ramone in 1951

-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 32)

-- Singer/songwriter Sam Smith in 1992 (age 27)

-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 27)

-- TV personality/singer JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (16)