Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, Archie Manning

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795
-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879
-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881
-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890
-- Black Muslim leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925
-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925
-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930
-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934 (age 85)
-- Actor/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 84)
-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 80)
-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941
-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944
-- British rock star Pete Townshend in 1945 (age 74)
-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant, born André René Roussimoff, in 1946
-- Jamaican actor/model/singer Grace Jones in 1948 (age 71)
-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 70)
-- Rock musician Joey Ramone in 1951
-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 32)
-- Singer/songwriter Sam Smith in 1992 (age 27)
-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 27)
-- TV personality/singer JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (16)