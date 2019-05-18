Lady Gabriella marries Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves the annual Easter Sunday Service in Windsor Castle on April 21. The Easter Mattins Service is attended every year by the Royal Family. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018. Pool Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Lady Gabriella Windsor and her parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are seen attending a wedding in Greece in 2010. Gabriella married Thomas Kingston in England on Saturday. File Photo by Orestis Panagiotou/EPA

May 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

People.com reported the bride chose a blush, lace gown with floral embroidery by Luisa Beccaria for the occasion. Her wedding-day look also included a Russian fringe-style tiara and a veil.

Kingston wore a black jacket with tails, black and grey striped pants, a cream-colored vest and red print tie.

UsMagazine.com said Gabriella's cousin Prince Harry was among the attendees.

Harry married Meghan Markle at the same chapel last year. Markle, who gave birth to their first child on May 6, did not attend this weekend's service.

Other guests included Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Pippa Middleton, Pippa's parents and her husband.

Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Pippa's sister, did not attend.

Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is first cousin to the queen.

Gabriella announced her engagement to Kingston in August.