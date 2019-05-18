Lady Gabriella marries Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle

May 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.
People.com reported the bride chose a blush, lace gown with floral embroidery by Luisa Beccaria for the occasion. Her wedding-day look also included a Russian fringe-style tiara and a veil.
Kingston wore a black jacket with tails, black and grey striped pants, a cream-colored vest and red print tie.
UsMagazine.com said Gabriella's cousin Prince Harry was among the attendees.
Harry married Meghan Markle at the same chapel last year. Markle, who gave birth to their first child on May 6, did not attend this weekend's service.
Other guests included Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Pippa Middleton, Pippa's parents and her husband.
Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Pippa's sister, did not attend.
Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is first cousin to the queen.
Gabriella announced her engagement to Kingston in August.