Kim Kardashian shares first photo of new baby, reveals name

May 17 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian shared the first public photograph of her newest child and revealed his name in a social media post Friday.

Kardashian announced the name of her fourth child with husband Kanye West -- Psalm West. The revelation accompanied a photo of the newborn sleeping in his crib.

A surrogate gave birth to Psalm on May 9.

Kardashian and West are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 15-month-old daughter Chicago.

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kardashian told fans May 10, announcing Psalm's birth.

"He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Kardashian confirmed in January that she was expecting her fourth child with West via surrogate.