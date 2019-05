Famous birthdays for May 17: Jordan Knight, Tessa Virtue

Derek Hough arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017, in New York City. He turns 34 on May 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Knight turns 50 on May 17.

May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English physician Edward Jenner, developer of the smallpox vaccine, in 1749

-- Schuyler Wheeler, inventor of the electric fan, in 1860

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member James "Cool Papa" Bell in 1903

-- Actor Maureen O'Sullivan in 1911

-- Actor Dennis Hopper in 1936

-- Musician Taj Mahal, born Henry Saint Clair Fredericks, in 1942 (age 77)

-- Actor/director Bill Paxton in 1955

-- Actor/comedian Bob Saget in 1956 (age 63)

-- Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in 1956 (age 63)

-- Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz in 1959 (age 60)

-- Irish New Age singer Enya, born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, in 1961 (age 58)

-- Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson in 1962 (age 57)

-- Singer-songwriter Trent Reznor in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Hill Harper in 1966 (age 53)

-- Singer Jordan Knight in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Sasha Alexander in 1973 (age 46)

-- Singer/TV personality Kandi Burruss in 1976 (age 43)

-- Dancer Derek Hough in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Nikki Reed in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor/model Karrueche Tran in 1988 (age 31)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal ice dancer Tessa Virtue in 1989 (age 30)