'Super Mario Maker 2' to feature story and multiplayer modes

May 16 (UPI) -- Nintendo has released a new Direct presentation that showcases all of the new features coming to Super Mario Maker 2.

The upcoming sequel, which allows players to create and share their own Super Mario levels, will contain a story mode and a number of competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes.

The story mode will task players with rebuilding Princess Peach's castle by completing a number of Super Mario courses crafted by Nintendo. Completion of each course rewards coins which can then be used to help with the rebuilding process.

The multiplayer component will consist of a Versus mode where up to four players race to see who can finish a randomly selected Super Mario stage first. Co-op, meanwhile, has players working together to make their own unique stages.

Super Mario Maker 2 gives players more options than ever to create customized levels including new desert, snow, forest and sky themes. Stages can also be crafted using a new Super Mario World 3D style and theme.

Super Mario Maker 2 is set to arrive for the Nintendo Switch on June 28.

Nintendo is set to livestream another Direct presentation on June 11 at 12 p.m. ET in connection with E3 2019.