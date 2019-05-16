Sarah Jessica Parker defends marriage after 'untrue, disgraceful' report

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker (R), pictured with Matthew Broderick, slammed reports of a "screaming match" with the actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker is putting a "disgraceful" report about her marriage to rest.

The 54-year-old actress slammed reports she had a "screaming match" with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, in London ahead of their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Parker shared a screenshot Wednesday on Instagram of a request for comment from The National Enquirer and called out the tabloid in the caption.

"Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense," Parker wrote. "As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London."

"There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London," she said. "My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing."

"Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years?" the star asked. "Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home."

Broderick is in London to make his West End debut in the play The Starry Messenger. Parker shared a slideshow of photos Saturday on Instagram from her time with Broderick in the city.

"Scenes from a rendezvous with a London working husband. Included among them my new favorite wee shop at Kensington High St tube station, the fantastic Van Gogh exhibit at the @tate_britain, discovering the British painter @lynetteyiadomboakye and my hands free brolly holder," she captioned the post.

Parker and Broderick married in May 1997 and are parents to three children, 16-year-old son James Wilkie and 9-year-old twin daughters Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge.

Parker is known for playing Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series Sex and the City and Frances Dufresne on Divorce. She reprised Carrie in a Stella Artois Super Bowl ad in February also featuring Jeff Bridges.