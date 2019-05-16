Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson review "Avengers: Endgame" and other movies in a new web series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Famous siblings Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson have launched their own YouTube series.

Prince, 22, and Blanket, 17, the sons of late singer Michael Jackson, review Avengers: Endgame and other movies in the new web series.

Prince announced the project in an Instagram post Wednesday. The first episode explores Avengers: Endgame, and features Prince and Blanket's cousin Taj Jackson and James Sutherland.

"We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel," Prince captioned the post. "We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show."

Taj's brothers Taryll Jackson and TJ Jackson were among those to voice their support for the show.

"Love this!! Happy to see you finally up and running. #popcornready," Taryll wrote in the comments.

"I couldn't be any prouder of these guys. My bro and cousins... do your thang guys! BTW, I want to be your family movie correspondent #family #avengers," TJ tweeted.

Prince and Blanket are brothers to Paris Jackson, 21. Prince celebrated his college graduation from Loyola Marymount University with Blanket, Taj, TJ and Taryll on Saturday.

"I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can't and unfortunately they're not all pictured here," he wrote on Instagram. "But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate."