Ellen Pompeo attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on February 26, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Ripa (L) and Mark Consuelos attend the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ellen Pompeo stood up for Kelly Ripa amid the star's feud with "The Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Ellen Pompeo is showing her support for Kelly Ripa following the star's comments about The Bachelor.

The 49-year-old actress stood up for Ripa in a tweet Thursday amid the talk show host's feud with The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.

Pompeo slammed Fleiss for his comments about Ripa, who hosts Live! with Kelly and Ryan on ABC, the same network as The Bachelor.

"Okay @fleissmeister... that's some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don't attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don't get me started on your show cuz I'm a savage.... #bachelorsoooowhite," Pompeo wrote.

Ripa discussed The Bachelor during Tuesday's episode of her show, saying the reality competition "disgusts" her.

"I can't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion," she said. "You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy."

Fleiss responded to Ripa's remarks in a tweet Tuesday.

"Easy, @KellyRipa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" he wrote.

Pompeo plays Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, which airs its Season 15 finale Thursday. The actress discussed the show's future in an interview with USA Today in February, saying she never takes anything for granted.