WWE's Becky Lynch is dating Seth Rollins the couple have confirmed on social media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have both confirmed that they are dating on social media.

Lynch was the first one to hint at being with Rollins during a friendly back-and-forth with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on Twitter.

Lynch, during the exchange, poked fun at Phoenix's husband, fellow Hall of Famer Edge. Phoenix then asked if they were bringing their men into the conversation at which point Lynch responded on Sunday, "I'll ask him.....@WWERollins."

Rollins then made the relationship Instagram official on Monday by posting a black and white photo of himself sharing a kiss with Lynch.

"I guess I'm allowed to post this now....@beckylynchwwe?" Rollins captioned the image.

Lynch, who also goes by The Man, and Becky 2 Belts, is the current Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion. Rollins, known as The Beastslayer, is the Universal Champion. Both grapplers won their respective titles at WrestleMania 35 in April.

The pair were filmed sitting next to each other during WWE's 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.