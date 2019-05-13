Duke and duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, attend the red carpet arrivals at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Prince William starred in a radio commercial in support of mental health awareness week alongside Katy Perry and Jameela Jamil.

May 13 (UPI) -- Prince William has starred in a radio commercial alongside Katy Perry, Jameela Jamil, Stephen Fry and Alesha Dixon in support of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The commercial was broadcasted across more than 300 U.K. radio stations on Monday and featured William and the celebrities discussing the importance of listening to those in need.

"Being able to talk about how you're feeling is essential for keeping mentally fit and healthy," William said in the commercial, which was released by mental health organization Heads Together as part of their Mental Health Minute series.

"So maybe now is the time for us to stop and to really listen," William continued. "Each and every one of us has the power to make a difference to someone.

Stop - and take a moment to listen to @Heads_Together's #MentalHealthMinute. Each and every one of us has the power to make a difference, just by taking a minute to stop, and to listen. #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/obCQBLei11— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2019

Heads Together recently launched their new project, titled Shout, a 24/7 crisis text line that can be used by the public to discuss their mental health issues with a team of trained volunteers.

William's brother Prince Harry, announced in April that he is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for a new mental health series which will appear on Apple TV+.