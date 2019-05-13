Kathie Lee Gifford said she "couldn't be happier" about son Cody Gifford's engagement to Erika Brown. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her son's engagement to his girlfriend.

The 65-year-old television personality took to Instagram Sunday on Mother's Day after her son, Cody Gifford, proposed to Erika Brown.

Gifford shared a photo of Cody, 29, kissing and embracing Brown after popping the question. She voiced her excitement for the couple in the caption.

"My son is engaged and I couldn't be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!" the star wrote.

Brown announced the news in a post Saturday on her own account.

"RING AROUND THE ROSÉ #thebestgiFFt #loveisthegreatestgiFFt," she wrote, referencing Cody's last name and Gifford's wine, GIFFT.

Gifford's daughter, Cassidy Gifford, Today host Jenna Bush Hager, actress Chrissy Metz and journalist Lauren Scruggs were among those to congratulate Cody and Brown on their engagement.

"So excited for what God has in store for these two. The most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness," Cassidy wrote Saturday on Instagram.

"This is the best!" Hager wrote Sunday in the comments of Gifford's post.

People said Cody and Brown have been dating since May 2013. Brown is an actress who has appeared in the TV series Dexter, Hawaii Five-0 and Henry Danger.

Gifford left Today in April after 11 years as host. She reflected ahead of her final episode, saying she's "so grateful" to the show's fans, cast and crew.