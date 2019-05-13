Famous birthdays for May 13: Harvey Keitel, Robert Pattinson

May 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Pope Innocent XIII in 1655
-- Pope Pius IX in 1792
-- Composer Arthur Sullivan, of Gilbert and Sullivan, in 1842
-- French cubist painter Georges Braque in 1882
-- English novelist Daphne du Maurier in 1907
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis in 1914
-- Singer Mary Wells in 1943
-- Actor/singer Bea Arthur in 1922
-- Cult leader Jim Jones in 1931
-- Actor Harvey Keitel in 1939 (age 80)
-- Actor Senta Berger in 1941 (age 78)
-- Singer Ritchie Valens in 1941
-- Singer Stevie Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, in 1950 (age 69)
-- Politician John Kasich in 1952 (age 67)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman in 1961 (age 58)
-- Comedian Stephen Colbert in 1964 (age 55)
-- Singer Darius Rucker in 1966 (age 53)
-- Actor Samantha Morton in 1977 (age 42)
-- Rapper Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, in 1977 (age 42)
-- Actor Iwan Rheon in 1985 (age 34)
-- Actor Lena Dunham in 1986 (age 33)
-- Actor Robert Pattinson in 1986 (age 33)