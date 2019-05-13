Diane Kruger shares first photo of daughter on Mother's Day

Diane Kruger attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Diane Kruger attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Marwen" on December 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Diane Kruger (L), pictured with Norman Reedus, took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl with the actor in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Diane Kruger is giving fans a glimpse of her infant daughter.

The 42-year-old actress shared a first photo of her baby girl Sunday on Mother's Day after welcoming the infant with partner Norman Reedus in November.

The picture shows Kruger holding her daughter while sitting on a beach at sunset. She quoted the Robert Munsch book Love You Forever in the caption.

"I love you forever I'll like you for always As long as I'm living My baby you will be," the quote reads.

Actress Kate Bosworth and The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang were among those to wish Kruger a happy first Mother's Day in the comments.

"Happy Mother's Day beauty xoxoxo," Bosworth wrote.

"Happy Mother's Day!" Kang added.

Reedus had shared a first photo of his daughter with Kruger in December. Kruger pleaded for their baby girl's privacy in an Instagram post the next month after paparazzi photos emerged of the infant.

"These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby," the actress wrote.

While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety," she said. "Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal."

Reedus is also parent to 19-year-old son Mingus with ex-partner Helena Christensen. The actor plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC series The Walking Dead, while Kruger will next star in The Operative with Martin Freeman.