Wrestler Silver King dies during London fight

Silver King died Saturday at the age of 51 after a heart attack. Photo by LuchaTime/Wikimedia Commons.

May 12 (UPI) -- Professional wrestler Silver King has died at the age of 51 after collapsing during a fight in London.

King, whose real name is César González Barrón, was competing at a Lucha Libre wrestling show Saturday night.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all the Lucha Libre team," the Roundhouse, which hosted the event, said in a statement.

González was reprising his role as Ramses from the 2006 wrestling film Nacho Libre. He starred as the main antagonist in the hit comedy.

His co-star, Jack Black, expressed his condolences on Instagram.

González was the son of Dr. Wagner, a famous Luchador in the 1960s. González performed for the WCW -- World Championship Wrestling -- from 1997-2000 before joining New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2001.

"Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre ... he will be missed," said Eric Bischoff, the former president of the WCW.