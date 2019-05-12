'Mod Squad,' 'Twin Peaks' alum Peggy Lipton dead at 72

Actress Rashida Jones arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Mod Squad and Twin Peaks actress Peggy Lipton has died of cancer at the age of 72.

Her daughters Kidada and Rashida confirmed the former model's death to The Los Angeles Times on Saturday.

"She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side," a statement from the family said. "We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her."

Variety noted the Golden Globe-winner also appeared in Rashida's sitcom Angie Tribeca, as well as the TV shows Claws, Popular, Alias, Bewitched and The Virginian, and the films The Postman and Crash.

Lipton married music mogul Quincy Jones in 1974. They separated in 1986 and divorced in 1990.