Famous birthdays for May 11: Lana Condor, Jonathan Jackson

May 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854
-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888
-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892
-- Dancer/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894
-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904
-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906
-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911
-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918
-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927
-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927 (age 92)
-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 86)
-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935
-- Singer/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 78)
-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 73)
-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 67)
-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963
-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 51)
-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982
-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 38)
-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 32)
-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 30)
-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 22)
-- Actor Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 20)