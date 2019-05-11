Famous birthdays for May 11: Lana Condor, Jonathan Jackson

Blac Chyna arrives at he 2017 BET Hip Hop award show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Fla., on October 6. The model turns 32 on May 11. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Lana Condor attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 23. The actor turns 22 on May 11. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854

-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888

-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892

-- Dancer/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894

-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904

-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906

-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911

-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918

-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927

-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927 (age 92)

-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 86)

-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 78)

-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 73)

-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 67)

-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963

-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982

-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 38)

-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 32)

-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 30)

-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 22)

-- Actor Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 20)