Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the amfAR New York Gala on February 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kris Jenner discovered that Kim's surrogate had entered into labor from her daughter Kourtney on "Ellen." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian (R) and Kanye West's surrogate has gone into labor with their fourth child. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate who is carrying their fourth child, a baby boy, has entered into labor.

The announcement was made by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as she shared the news with their mother Kris Jenner.

Kourtney told her mother, after bringing out six of her grandchildren including Kourtney's kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, Reign, 4 and Kim's kids North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. The episode was filmed on Thursday and will air on Friday.

"What are we doing sitting here?" Jenner said after hearing the news.

The segment on Ellen also featured the daytime host giving each of the children a shirt with a heart that said Lovely, Jenner's nickname. The grandmother was given earlier on the show, pink scrubs that come equipped with a pocket camera to capture everything happening in the delivery room.

Kim confirmed in January that she was expecting her fourth child with West via surrogate.