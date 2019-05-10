'Final Fantasy VII' is reborn in new 'Remake' teaser trailer

May 10 (UPI) -- Classic role-playing game Final Fantasy VII has been brought back to life in a new teaser trailer for publisher Square Enix's upcoming Remake of the title.

The teaser was released on Thursday as part of a new State of Play presentation by Sony that also featured looks at other games such as MediEvil and the upcoming Iceborne expansion coming to Monster Hunter: World.

Main characters Cloud, Barret and Aerith battle a number of enemies inside the city of Midgar, recreating memorable scenes from the original Final Fantasy VII which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997.

The clip ends with Cloud encountering the villainous Sephiroth. Other highlights include Cloud's first meeting with Aerith where he is given a flower, the game's newly enhanced graphics and the title's fast-paced gameplay.

Final Fantasy VII Remake has only been announced for the PlayStation 4 and has no set release date. Square Enix said more info about the game will be released in June. The publisher is set to host a post conference at E3 2019 on June 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

"Most of the plans are already in place in the run up to launch, so please bear with us a little longer until we can release more information next month," Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura said on Twitter.