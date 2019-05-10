Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss expecting second child

Allison Holker (L) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange" on October 20, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Allison Holker, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, son Maddox and daughter Weslie attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Paddington 2" on January 6, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Allison Holker (R) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss (L), pictured with son Maddox and Holker's daughter, Weslie, announced Holker's pregnancy on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Professional dancers Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss are expecting their second child together.

The So You Think You Can Dance alums announced Holker's pregnancy during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

tWitch, who has served as a DJ on the show since 2014, surprised host Ellen DeGeneres and the audience by bringing out Holker during the Mother's Day-themed episode.

"Being that it is Mother's Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we're having a baby," Holker said.

"We're excited," tWitch added, saying they don't know the baby's sex just yet.

Holker and tWitch are already parents to 3-year-old son Maddox Laurel. Holker is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Weslie Renae from a previous relationship.

"Maddox kind of has no idea what's about to hit him but Weslie's so excited," tWitch shared.

"Weslie had a great reaction. When we told her she had tears coming down her face," Holker said. "She loves being a big sister, so we're really excited about that."

Holker and tWitch met during So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 in 2010 and married in December 2013. Holker shared a video of herself and her family dancing during a visit to Disney World in March.

"Shuffle into DISNEYWORLD like a BOSS! @sir_twitch_alot @weslierboss @maddoxlboss @waltdisneyworld #disney #love #family #dance a family that dance together stay together shuffle," she wrote.