Vanessa Carlton to play Carole King in Broadway musical

May 9 (UPI) -- Vanessa Carlton will play legendary singer-songwriter Carole King in a Broadway musical.

Billboard confirmed Wednesday the 38-year-old singer will make her Broadway debut in a new production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Entertainment Weekly said Carlton will begin performances June 27 at Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York and remain with the show for 10 weeks.

"It is a privilege to tell Carole's story," Carlton said in a statement. "She wasn't just a great pianist and writer, she was on the frontier of women in power positions in the music industry. Her courage and sacrifice, not to mention, fierce sense of self, paved the way for artists like myself to have a shot."

"Being a pianist, writer, and mother myself, I am thrilled to honor her and bring to life the story of a fellow woman balancing it all," she added of King, now 77.

Carlton celebrated the news by sharing a mashup of her single "A Thousand Miles" and King's song "Beautiful" on Instagram.

"We are so thrilled to announce that this summer, @vanessacarltonactual is making her Broadway debut as Carole King in @beautifulonbway starting June 27. #BeautifulonBway," the caption reads.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows King's life from teenage aspiring songwriter to best-selling recording artist. The musical debuted on Broadway in January 2014 with Jessie Mueller as King.

Carlton is known for the singles "A Thousand Miles," "White Houses" and "Nolita Fairytale." She last released the album Liberman in October 2015.