Nintendo has announced their plans for E3 2019 which takes place June 11-13. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Nintendo has detailed their plans for the annual Electronic Gaming Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles which takes place June 11-13.

Nintendo will be holding a Direct presentation on June 11 at 12 p.m. ET that will offer fans a sneak peek at a number of games coming to the Switch console. The Direct will be livestreamed on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

Taking place throughout E3 will be Nintendo Treehouse Live, a livestreamed show that features a panel of Nintendo staff diving further into upcoming games and hosting interviews with developers right from the E3 floor.

Ahead of E3, Nintendo will be holding the Splatoon 2 World Championship on June 8 at 2 p.m. ET and then the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship which will consist of three-on-three matches at 5 p.m. ET.

Nintendo's E3 Direct presentation could potentially feature upcoming games such as Pokemon Sword and Shield which is set to arrive in late 2019, Super Mario Maker 2 which will be released on June 28 and a remastered version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Nintendo announced in April its full-year earnings which equaled $1.7 billion. a 39 percent increase from the previous year.