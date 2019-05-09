'John Wick' video game 'Hex' coming to consoles, PC

May 9 (UPI) -- Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment, in partnership with Lionsgate, has announced a new John Wick video game in development for consoles and PC.

The game, John Wick Hex, is based on the Lionsgate action movie franchise of the same name starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin.

Good Shepherd Entertainment released a gameplay trailer of John Wick Hex on Wednesday showcasing the title's animated art style and turn-based combat.

John Wick Hex is a strategy game from Mike Bithell who helmed Thomas Was Alone, Volume and Subsurface Circular.

John Wick film stars Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are set to provide voice work for Hex alongside others stars who will be announced at a later date.

John Wick Hex has no set release date and will be released exclusively through the Epic Games Store on PC.

The next film in the series, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is set to arrive in theaters on May 17.