Hilary Duff attends The Weinstein Co. and Netflix Golden Globes after-party on January 11, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 8, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff (R), pictured with Matthew Koma, took to Instagram after saying "yes" to the DJ and singer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff is engaged to be married.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday after saying "yes" to her boyfriend, DJ and singer Matthew Koma.

Duff shared a pair of photos of herself and Koma smiling after the singer's proposal. She showed off her engagement ring in the pictures.

"He asked me to be his wife," the star captioned the post.

Koma posted the same snapshots on his own account.

"I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," he wrote.

Duff's sister, Haylie Duff, Lea Michele, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Lachey were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So happy for you babe!!!" Michele wrote.

"I love everything about this!! So happy for you guys," Tisdale added.

Duff and Koma started dating in 2016. The couple split in March 2017 but reconciled that October, and welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet, in October 2018.

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," Duff wrote Oct. 29 on Instagram.

Duff was previously married to retired NHL player Mike Comrie. She is parent to 7-year-old Luca Cruz with the former Edmonton Oilers player.

