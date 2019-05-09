Famous birthdays for May 9: Rosario Dawson, Billy Joel

May 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800
-- Harriet Lane, niece/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830
-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie, author of Peter Pan, in 1860
-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874
-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882
-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883
-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918
-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928
-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936
-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936 (age 83)
-- TV producer/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 79)
-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 77)
-- Pop singer Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 77)
-- Musician Richie Furay in 1944 (age 75)
-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 73)
-- Singer/songwriter Billy Joel in 1949 (age 70)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960
-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 58)
-- Rapper Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, in 1970 (age 49)
-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 34)
-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 23)