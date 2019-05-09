Zayn and Zhavia Ward recorded a new version of "A Whole New World" for Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Zayn and Zhavia Ward have reimagined the Aladdin song "A Whole New World."

The 26-year-old British singer and 18-year-old American recording artist recorded a new version of the beloved song for Disney's live-action remake of the film.

Zayn and Ward released the single and a music video for the song Thursday. The video shows the pair in both a city and a palace setting.

"@zaynmalik + @ZhaviaWard take you wonder by wonder with their magical new version of 'A Whole New World' from #Aladdin -- song out now, film in theaters May 24," Disney wrote on Twitter.

Ward celebrated the song's release in an Instagram post Thursday.

"It's finally out! It was really hard to keep this a secret! I'm so happy to be apart of this incredible song 'A Whole New World' with @zayn for the upcoming @disneyaladdin! Hope you all love it!" she wrote.

Brad Kane and Lea Salonga performed the movie version of "A Whole New World" in Disney's original 1992 animated film. Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle recorded a single version for the movie's soundtrack.

The new Aladdin opens in theaters May 24 and stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as Genie and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Smith said in an interview with Good Morning America this week it was "intimidating" to take over the role of Genie from late actor Robin Williams, who voiced the character in the 1992 version.

"I watched the original and Robin, he just destroyed that thing," Smith said of the role. "He revolutionized what you could do in these types of films. He really changed using modern references and things like that."