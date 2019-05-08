Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived with their newborn son at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, allowing the public to see their child for the first time.

Harry held the new royal baby alongside Markle as the family posed for photos and spoke to reporters. The couple have yet to announce the baby's name.

Markle gave birth on Monday with the baby weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz. The child is Queen Elizabeth II's eight great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne. Harry and Markle got married in May 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child in October.

"I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Markle said on Wednesday. "We're so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy," added Harry.