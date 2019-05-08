Howard Stern (L), pictured with Beth Stern, said his cancer scare made him reconsider his life and inspired his new book. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Howard Stern is discussing his cancer scare for the first time.

The 65-year-old radio personality recalled his health scare and the fear he felt in the May 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

Stern alarmed fans in May 2017 after cancelling an episode of The Howard Stern Show, but said at the time he had the flu. He actually canceled the show after doctors discovered a growth on his kidney.

The Howard Stern Show host was told there was a 90 percent chance the growth was cancerous.

"And now all I'm thinking is, 'I'm going to die,'" he recalled. "And I'm scared."

Stern underwent surgery, where doctors discovered the growth was a harmless cyst. Stern said the experience made him reconsider his life regardless, and also inspired his new book.

"I'm at a place now where I am trying to figure out how to spend the rest of my life, however long that might be," the star said.

"It seems weird to me not to have this," he added of the possibility of retirement after his contract with SiriusXM ends in 2020.

Stern shared plans for Howard Stern Comes Again, his first book in more than 20 years, in March. The book comes out May 14 and will explore Stern's personal growth and his favorite interviews.

"This is about my evolution and this is about my interviews," he said at the time. "I started talking about the process and I started talking about my life and some of the things that have happened."

Stern has hosted The Howard Stern Show since 1986 and previously published the books Private Parts (1993) and Miss America (1995). He intends Howard Stern Comes Again to be his final book.