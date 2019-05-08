Famous birthdays for May 8: Melissa Gilbert, Bill de Blasio

Enrique Iglesias performs in concert at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in Paris on November 21, 2014. The singer turns 44 on May 8. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Melissa Gilbert attends the world premiere of "TRON: Legacy," at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 11, 2010. The actor turns 55 on May 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 93)

-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/singer Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 79)

-- English rock singer Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 75)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 55)

-- Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 36)