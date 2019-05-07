Lady Gaga, singer, actress and co-chair of the gala, arrives on the pink carpet. Gaga revealed four outfits on the pink carpet -- this look being her third layer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gaga walks down the Met steps in her original gown, holding designer Brandon Maxwell's hand, flanked by dancers with umbrellas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gaga reveals her second look. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gaga poses in her final look next to a cart that reads "Haus of Gaga" and features Maxwell's brand of Rosé in clear suitcases. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Billy Porter of "Pose" arrives on the pink carpet in custom The Blonds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Porter is wearing a 24 karat gold headpiece
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jared Leto of "Suicide Squad" arrives in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Katy Perry arrives in Moschino. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Celine Dion arrives in Oscar de la Renta. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Cardi B arrives in Thom Browne. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Tennis star Serena Williams arrives in Versace. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives in Moschino and a blonde wig. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Laverne Cox of "Orange is the New Black" arrives in Christian Siriano. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Janelle Monae arrives in Christian Siriano. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Joan Collins arrives dressed as the character she played in "Dynasty" -- Alexis-- in Valentino. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Ciara arrives in Dundas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Priyanka Chopra (L) of "Baywatch" in Dior Haute Couture and husband, singer Nick Jonas in Dior Men, arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Ashley Graham arrives in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Vogue's editor-in-chief and event co-chair Anna Wintour arrives in Karl Lagerfeld, with this being the last dress
he personally designed for her before he died earlier this year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Joe Jonas (L) and wife Sophie Turner of "Game of Thrones" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Alessandro Michele (L) and singer Harry Styles in Gucci arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Gwen Stefani (R) and designer Jeremy Scott arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Michael Urie of "Ugly Betty" arrives in Christian Siriano. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Regina Hall of "Little" arrives in Dapper Dan. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Producer Ryan Murphy wears a Liberace-inspired cape on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Diane von Furstenberg. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hailee Steinfeld of "Bumblebee" arrives in Viktor & Rolf. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Corey Gamble, manager Kris Jenner, rapper Kanye West, model Kim Kardashian West, model Kendall Jenner, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kim Kardashian West (R) and husband, rapper Kanye West, arrive on the pink carpet. Kardashian West wore custom Thierry Mugler. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Emma Stone (L) of "The Favourite" in Louis Vuitton and designer Nicolas Ghesquière arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Hailey Bieber arrives in custom Alexander Wang. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sienna Miller (L) of "Layer Cake" and Emily Blunt of "Mary Poppins Returns" in Michael Kors arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives in Dundas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Writer Janet Mock arrives in Alberta Ferretti. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond (R) and Lena Waithe of "The Chi" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives in Prabal Gurung. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Natasha Lyonne of "Russian Doll" wears a jumpsuit on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gal Gadot of "Wonder Woman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Saoirse Ronan of "Lady Bird" arrives in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Dakota Johnson of "Fifty Shades of Grey" in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Director Ava DuVernay arrives in Prada. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Record producer Swizz Beatz (L) and wife, singer Alicia Keys, arrive on the pink carpet. Keys wore Custom Carolina Herrera with a nod to Grace Jones. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Gisele Bündchen (R) in a gown designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri and husband, football quarterback Tom Brady arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
"Girls" co-stars Jemima Kirke (R) and Lena Dunham arrive in Christopher Kane. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Miley Cyrus in Yves Saint Laurent (L) and husband Liam Hemsworth of "The Hunger Games" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kerry Washington of "Scandal" arrives in Tory Burch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Huma Abedin of the Hillary Clinton campaign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Gigi Hadid arrives in Michael Kors. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Julianne Moore of "Gloria Bell" arrives in Valentino. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Dapper Dan. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mj Rodriguez of "Pose" arrives on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kristen Stewart of "Twilight" arrives in Chanel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
President of Jujamcyn Theaters Jordan Roth. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Charli XCX. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Aquaria of "RuPaul's Drag Race" arrives on the pink carpet, becoming the first person to do so in drag. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Benedict Cumberbatch of "Sherlock" in Labassa Woolfe (L) and wife, opera director Sophie Hunter, arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Idris Elba (L) of "Luther" and wife, model Sabrina Dhowre, arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rami Malek (R) of "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Charlotte Gainsbourg of "Antichrist" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mindy Kaling of "Late Night" arrives in Moschino with a platinum blonde wig. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Writer Sinéad Burke. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Bob Mackie. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nina Dobrev of "Fam" arrives in Zac Posen. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Demi Moore of "Ghost" arrives in Yves Saint Laurent. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Shawn Mendes. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Joseph Altuzarra (L) and Awkwafina of "Crazy Rich Asians" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kiki Layne of "If Beale Street Could Talk" arrives in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Tommy Hilfiger (R) and wife Dee Hilfiger walk the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Donatella Versace. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Megalyn Echikunwoke (L) of "Arrow" and comedian Chris Rock arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Anderson .Paak Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sophie Von Haselberg (L) of "The Wizard of Lies" and mother, singer Bette Midler of arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Football player and activist Colin Kaepernick (R) and girlfriend Nessa arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Writer Alexa Chung. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rachel Brosnahan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" arrives in Erdem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kris Jenner of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" arrives in Tommy Hilfiger. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Vogue International editor-at-large Hamish Bowles arrives in Margiela. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Yara Shahidi of "Grown-ish" arrives in custom Prada. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Elle Fanning of "Teen Spirit arrives in Miu Miu. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madelaine Petsch of "Riverdale." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Frank Ocean. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Youtuber James Charles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Youtuber Liza Koshy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Sara Sampaio. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Caroline Trentini. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Emma Roberts of "Nerve" arrives in Giambattista Valli Couture. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Liu Wen. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Writer Baz Luhrmann (R) and wife, designer Catherine Martin arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo