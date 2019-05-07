George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- George Clooney has nothing but praise for his twin children.

The 58-year-old actor gave an update on Ella and Alexander, his 23-month-old daughter and son with wife Amal Clooney, during Tuesday's episode of Today.

Ella and Alexander turn two years old June 6, but Clooney said his kids haven't gone through a "terrible twos" phase.

"They're good kids, they're happy kids, they laugh a lot," he said. "They do pranks already -- put, like, peanut butter on their shoes so it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny."

Clooney said one surprising aspect of fatherhood is seeing just how different his children are.

"You can see it because they're twins -- they really come out with the personalities that they're born with. My daughter will be like, 'Sit down!' And then he'll sit down," the star shared. "They're just completely different personalities."

"They're fun and smart," he added. "They already can do all their ABCs in Italian and in English. I can't do that in English!" he added.

Clooney and Amal married in September 2014. Amal recalled falling for Clooney in the May 2018 issue of Vogue, saying her romance with the actor felt "natural."

"It felt like the most natural thing in the world," the human rights lawyer said. "Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making."

"It's the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over," she said of love. "Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him."

Clooney will next star in a Hulu adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel Catch-22. The miniseries premieres May 17 and co-stars Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie.