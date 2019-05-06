Shane Dawson wins big at 2019 Shorty Awards

May 6 (UPI) -- YouTube star Shane Dawson won big at the 11th annual Shorty Awards which honors the best in social media.

Dawson took home the award for YouTuber of the Year on Sunday during a ceremony hosted by Kathy Griffin that took place at the PlayStation Theater in New York's Time Square.

Dawson has used his popular YouTube channel to feature more investigative, documentary pieces that profile other big YouTube stars including Jeffree Star, Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul.

Other winners include The Try Guys winning YouTube Ensemble, Peter McKinnon winning Breakout YouTuber of the Year, Ninja winning Twitch Streamer of the Year, Rickey Thompson winning Instagrammer of the Year and Ryland Adams winning Vlogger of the Year, among others.

The Arts and Entertainment category featured Noah Centineo winning the award for Actor, Griffin for Celebrity, John Mulaney for Comedy, Black Pink for Music, Brooklyn Nine-Nine for TV Show and Kaycee Rice for Dance.

The Shorty Awards recognize individuals and organizations from across YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and the web.

Dawson made headlines in March when he became engaged to Adams.