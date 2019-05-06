Meghan Markle (R) and Prince Harry depart St. George's Chapel on their wedding day on May 19, 2018. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Meghan Markle welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Prince Harry on Monday. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle is a new mom.

The 37-year-old duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Prince Harry on Monday, according to a post on the couple's official Instagram account.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3 oz," the palace said.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the palace added. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Buckingham Palace had confirmed Monday Markle went into labor with Harry by her side. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne.

Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and announced Markle's pregnancy in October.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the royal family said on Twitter at the time.

Following the news, Markle and Harry confirmed plans in March to establish a separate court from Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. Markle and Harry moved from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds.

"This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess's work are in place as they start their family," the palace said.

Markle and Harry said in April they planned to keep the royal birth private. The couple applauded fans for their generosity the same month after asking for charitable donations instead of baby gifts.

"Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action," the palace said. "YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference."