Famous birthdays for May 6: Willie Mays, Roma Downey

May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758
-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856
-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856
-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895
-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903
-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915
-- Author Theodore White in 1915
-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 88)
-- Rock musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 74)
-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 66)
-- TV host Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars) in 1955 (age 64)
-- Musician John Flansburgh in 1960 (age 59)
-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 59)
-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 58)
-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 47)
-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 36)
-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 36)
-- Rapper Meek Mill in 1987 (age 32)
-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 26)