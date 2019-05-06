Famous birthdays for May 6: Willie Mays, Roma Downey

Meek Mill arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 28, 2016. The rapper turns 32 on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hall of Fame San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays doffs his cap during a ceremony to retire Giant Barry Bonds' number 25 in San Francisco on August 11. Mays turns 88 on May 6. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758

-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856

-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856

-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895

-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903

-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915

-- Author Theodore White in 1915

-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 88)

-- Rock musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 74)

-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 66)

-- TV host Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars) in 1955 (age 64)

-- Musician John Flansburgh in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 58)

-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 36)

-- Rapper Meek Mill in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 26)